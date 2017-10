As we enter the final week of the high school football regular season, Monterey has to win Friday’s game against Red Boiling Springs to continue their post season hopes. Jackson County prepares for a battle with 6-3 Trousdale County, and York Institute tries to keep their momentum from their win over Livingston Academy, as Cannon County heads to Jamestown. Coaches Scott Hughes, Sean Loftis, and Derwin Wright join Larry Stone on today’s Pigskin Preview.