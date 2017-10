The Cookeville Cavaliers are headed to Murfreesboro Friday to face Siegel High School. Meanwhile, Livingston Academy tries to recover from their 28-17 loss to York Institute, as they head to Macon County. Finally, Clay County is looking for a win over Gordonsville this week so they have a chance to host the teams first playoff game in Celina. Coaches Jimmy Maynard, Bruce Lamb, and Matt Bates join Larry Stone on today’s Pigskin Preview.