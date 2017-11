Cookeville celebrates their win over Siegel last Friday, and prepares to host a tough Rossview team. Meanwhile, Stone Memorial tries to shrug off their 56-27 loss to William Blount, and regain focus for their first postseason game against Maplewood. Cookeville High School Coach Jimmy Maynard and Stone Memorial Coach Mark Wattenbarger sit down to discuss their team’s mindset, and their strategies for the postseason on today’s Pigskin Preview.