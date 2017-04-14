Photos: A Closer Look at the QB Battle

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

One storyline has captured that attention of almost allTennessee fans this spring – the ongoing battle to replace Joshua Dobbs as Tennessee’s starting quarterback.

Junior Quinten Dormady and redshirt freshman Jarrett Guarantano are the main competitors, though Sheriron Jones and Will McBride are the other scholarship options who are trying to make their mark as well.

It’s tough to make much distinction in the race so far, but here’s a look at the battle through the lens of photographer Will Boling:

