Photo shoots capture experiences of families of terminally ill children

ABC News(RICHMOND, Va.) — For parents of terminally ill children, professional photographs aren’t typically at the top of the priority list.

But the Tiny Sparrow Foundation, an organization that matches professional photographers with these families free of charge, says the parents they serve are often “incredibly appreciative and grateful for the memories.”

ABC News traveled to Richmond, Virginia, to document a Tiny Sparrow photo shoot with the Cummings family. Veronica Cummings, 10, was born with a genetic condition called Trisomy 13.

“All I remember was, when I looked up, his face had turned white,” mother Christina Cummings said about her husband, Ronnie, when Veronica was first born, “and he sat down on the couch, hands on his head, and doctors were calling for other doctors to come in and they wouldn’t let me see her, and I was on a lot of medicine.”

“And the next thing I knew, a little bit later, they had brought in a geneticist who handed me a page-and-a-half printout stapled together,” she said. “I just remember reading ‘Trisomy 13 is not compatible with life’ and I couldn’t even read past that.”

“I couldn’t even read whatever else was on there because I didn’t understand how to take …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health