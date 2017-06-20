Phillip Fulmer Named Special Adivsor to UT President

Former Tennessee head football coach Phillip Fulmer has a new job with the University of Tennessee.

University president Joe DiPietro announced Tuesday that Fulmer is being hired on as a special advisor to the president for community, athletics, and university relations.

According to a press release from the university, Fulmer’s role will be to “serve as an ambassador for the University system at community and athletics events, support the intercollegiate athletic programs at UT campuses in Knoxville, Chattanooga and Martin, and work with UT government relations and alumni affairs leadership to advocate for the statewide system with elected officials and UT alumni.”

Fulmer has been a volunteer for UT through the UT President’s Council since 2015 and was awarded the 2016 President’s Council Award for his efforts with the council. Fulmer was also up for consideration for Tennessee’s vacant athletic director position earlier this year before that position was ultimately filled by John Currie.

“This is a special opportunity for me,” Fulmer stated. “I’ve had the chance to work with Dr. DiPietro for a couple of years in a volunteer capacity, and I was excited when he approached me with this position.

"I look forward to serving UT campuses statewide, our communities, and UT athletics

Source:: Rocky Top Insider