PFF Charts Dobbs’ Accuracy

Former Tennessee quarterback Joshua Dobbs might be one of the most intriguing storylines leading into this year’s NFL draft.

Nobody questions his athleticism, his leadership, his character, his integrity, his work ethic or really any other intangible that you’d want in a signal caller in the NFL. One massive question must be answered as he participates at this week’s Senior Bowl, the NFL Scouting Combine and any other workouts he participates in: What about his accuracy.

Because while, at times, he put the ball right on the money at Tennessee, there were certainly plenty of forgettable throws as well. His accuracy seemed to come and go – a little bit like an enigmatic baseball pitcher would could sit a team down 1-2-3 or walk the bases loaded at any point.

The good news for Dobbs is that his accuracy improved in 2016, jumping from 59.6% during his junior season (and first year as a full-time starter) to 63% as a senior. And while the defensive competition wasn’t always the greatest, he was dealing down the stretch – completing over 80% of his passes in the final four games of the regular season, and posting a strong performance in the Music …read more

