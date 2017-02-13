Peyton Manning to Appear on TV Show “Modern Family”

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Peyton Manning the TV star? Well, maybe not yet, but the former Vol legend is set to appear on an upcoming episode of one of the most popular television shows currently on TV.

According to a report by WKRN in Los Angeles, California, the former Vol quarterback and recently retired NFL quarterback is set to appear an on episode of ABC’s “Modern Family.” He will play the role of Coach Gary, a coach hired by Sofia Vergara’s character, Gloria, to replace Ed O’Neill’s character, Jay, as their son’s coach and a handy man.

Vergara posted a photo on Instagram of Manning on set with both her and O’Neill. Manning is sporting an Indianapolis Colts colored shirt and has a baseball glove strapped to his left hand.

A photo posted by Sofia Vergara (@sofiavergara) on Nov 9, 2016 at 11:20am PST

This won’t be Manning’s first appearance on a comedy show. Manning has been a guest voice actor on “The Simpsons” and has been a guest host of “Saturday Night Live” as well.

Manning has been linked everywhere over the last couple months. From a front office spot with the Indianapolis Colts to potentially running for a seat in …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider