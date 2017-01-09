Peyton Manning Still Owns the Tennessee Record Books

It’s been 20 years since Peyton Manning took a snap for the Vols, and 13 different quarterbacks have started for Tennessee since Manning’s last start in the Orange Bowl at the end of the 2017 season. Yet even after all that time, Manning’s name still dominates Tennessee’s record books.

Even two decades after suiting up for the Vols, Manning still owns 18 school records. And that’s part of the reason why Manning was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame on Monday.

Here are all the records Peyton Manning still holds at Tennessee.

Game Records

Pass attempts: 65

Pass completions: 37

Total offensive plays: 70

Season Records

Total yards: 3,819

Touchdown passes thrown: 36

Total offensive yards: 3,789

Yards per game: 315.8

300-yard passing games: 10

Career Records

Pass attempts: 1,381

Pass completions: 863

Completion percentage: 62.5%

Total yards: 11,201

Touchdown passes thrown: 89

Total offensive plays: 1,534

Total offensive yards: 11,020

Total touchdowns: 101

Wins as starting quarterback: 39

300-yard passing games: 18

Manning is also the only Vol with two 3,000-yard seasons in school history. Josh Dobbs finished 38 yards short of eclipsing 3,000 yards in 2015, otherwise he would’ve joined Manning as the only two players with two 3,000-yard seasons.

Source:: Rocky Top Insider