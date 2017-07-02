Peyton Manning Makes a Child’s Day

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Vol and NFL legend Peyton Manning has helped make dreams come true for many children who are part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation over the years. Manning helped make wishes come true for children in both Indianapolis and Denver when he was a player in the NFL. And now that he’s retired, he’s still dedicated to helping these children.

Thanks to a post from Gavin (@gavsteele46 on Twitter) on social media, Manning’s latest good deed was made known to the world.

Jarrett got a little present from Peyton Manning and The Make A Wish foundation. He is psyched!! pic.twitter.com/TvXjVhmDJF — Gavin (@gavsteele46) July 1, 2017

Manning’s message on his autographed photo is a little hard to read in the tweeted picture, but it reads as follows: “Jarrett, Keep fighting and keep the faith! You’re in my prayers!” From the letter Jarrett received from the middle Tennessee chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation, he may be in store for more than just an autographed photo in his future.

Manning has made dreams come true for several children who are part of the Make-A-Wish Foundation. From 13-year-old Josh from Aurora to Jordan, a sixth grader …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider