Peyton Manning is Glad to be a Vol Fan Again

Peyton Manning is back in Knoxville for a historic weekend.

And he started it where it all began. At Copper Cellar with his dad and Phil Fulmer.

“Here we are these 23 years later going to the same place and telling a lot of the same stories,” Manning told a small group of reporters on Friday.

Those stories are what’s special to Manning when he thinks about his time in Knoxville.

This is a special weekend for the former Tennessee quarterback, who will become the 23rd Vol to be inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. When he spoke to the media on Friday, he raved about the old teammates and coaches he invited to join him for the Georgia game this weekend.

He said he’s as excited about seeing old friends as he is joining the Hall of Fame.

“It’s fun for me to see these people that have been a part of my football life. I never believed in looking back and going down memory lane when I was playing. But since I stopped playing, I have taken a little time to reflect,” Manning said.

Peyton joins his dad, Ole Miss legend Archie Manning, in the College Football Hall of Fame. Archie will present …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider