Former Vol legend and future Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning has a new job he can add to his resume. But it may not be one that you would expect.

Ever since he’s retired, Manning has been linked to all sorts of different routes of employment. From an ownership role with the Indianapolis Colts to broadcasting to even running for state senate or even the presidency someday, everyone is trying to figure out what Manning will do now that he’s retired.

Well now Manning has a new job title. And it’s not related to any of the positions mentioned above.

Riddell, the company that manufactures football helmets for college football and the NFL, has employed Manning as a “strategic advisor” according to a report from Pro Football Talk.

“Riddell is one of the most recognizable brands in football and has long maintained its leadership position through meaningful improvements in player protection and game-tested innovation,” Manning stated in a press release. “Riddell is also doing great work to educate the football community about new protective technology, the importance of proper equipment management, and coordinating initiatives that make new gear available to football programs in need. I’m appreciative of the opportunity …read more

