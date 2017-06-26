Peyton Manning Could’ve Returned to NFL in 2016

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Peyton Manning went out on top, retiring from the NFL after helping the Denver Broncos win Super Bowl 50 after the 2015 season. Manning retired shortly after the ceremonies died down, and he’s been tied to everything from running for political offices to owning the Colts since he stepped down.

But if one NFL head coach had had his way, Manning would’ve come out of retirement late in the 2016 regular season to play football again.

According to an interview with John Katzenstein of Nola.com, Archie Manning, Peyton’s father, claimed Miami Dolphins head coach Adam Gase contacted Peyton late in the season to see if he would return to replace injured Dolphins quarterback Ryan Tannehill.

“It started with Gase,” Archie Manning stated. “He said, ‘Hey 18, Tannehill went down.’ He said, ‘I think he’s going to miss some time. The first question I’m going to get at the press conference in the morning is if I’m going to try to bring you to Miami. What do you want me to tell them?’”

Peyton’s reply was nothing short of priceless.

“The text message came back from Peyton, ‘You tell them I could probably come play, but there’s no way I …read more

