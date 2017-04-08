Pearl Jam, ELO, Journey & more inducted into Rock Hall of Fame

Eddie Vedder and Pearl Jam perform at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Rock and Roll Hall of Fame(BROOKLYN, NY) — No, Steve Perry didn’t sing with Journey. But Friday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, there was a whole lot of music at this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, now in its 32nd year. Here’s how it went down:

Pearl Jam

The crowd at the Barclays Center was pretty much there to see one band: Pearl Jam. They started chanting “Eddie, Eddie” during the opening remarks. David Letterman, filling in for an ailing Neil Young, did a brilliant job inducting the group, which appeared on his shows 10 times over the years. In a lengthy, hilarious and touching speech, Letterman praised the group as “a true living cultural organism…they would recognize injustice and they would stand up for it.”

He also shared a personal story about how Eddie Vedder gave his young son Harry a small guitar and wrote him a letter saying that he’d buy him a bigger one if he learned just one song. Letterman said …read more

