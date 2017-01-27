Paula Patton Gets Restraining Order Against Robin Thicke

ABC/Fred Lee(LOS ANGELES) — A judge on Thursday ordered Robin Thicke to have only monitored visits with his 6-year-old son and stay away from his ex-wife, actress Paula Patton, after she accused the singer of emotionally abusing them during an ongoing custody dispute.

Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Colin Leis issued the temporary restraining order after Patton also accused the singer of physically abusing her during their marriage, which ended in March 2015. She also said Thicke has traumatized her and her son by demanding visitation and refusing to leave her mother’s home last week.

Leis’ order, which will remain in effect until a February 24 hearing, includes a finding that Thicke has a history of domestic violence and is a risk to flee with his son. The order restricts Thicke’s ability to travel outside Los Angeles County with the boy.

Thicke’s attorney Larry Ginsberg wrote in a court filing opposing the restraining order that there was no basis to issue it, and called it a retaliatory move by Patton after she was denied sole custody earlier this month.

Patton’s sworn declaration includes several allegations that Thicke was abusive during their marriage and pushed her to the ground and kicked her during a fight …read more

