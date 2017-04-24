Pass Catchers Show Promise In Orange and White Game

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

There was plenty of buzz surrounding the quarterbacks during the Orange and White Game, and rightfully so with top contenders Quinten Dormady and Jarrett Guarantano combining to go 14-of-15 for 161 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions.

But that wouldn’t have been possible without strong efforts from the receivers and tight ends.

Tight ends coach Larry Scott clearly didn’t forget about his position as he becomes the team’s play-caller. Scott dialed up six targets for the tight ends: Three for Ethan Wolf for 28 yards, one for Eli Wolf for 19 yards and a touchdown and two for Jakob Johnson, one of which was caught for six yards.

That was a good sign for Tennessee’s offense. So was the play of some of Tennessee’s less-proven receivers.

With Josh Malone, Preston Williams and others both moving on in the past year, the Vols will lean heavier on the likes of Tyler Byrd, Marquez Callaway and Latrell Williams in 2017.

That trio on Saturday combined for three catches for 53 yards with all three moving the chains on third down. It was certainly a limited sample size in a game that only lasted one half due to weather concerns, but it was a solid …read more

