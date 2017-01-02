Parents Welcome New Year’s Twins Born Minutes Apart, in Different Years

iStock/Thinkstock(SALT LAKE CITY) — Utah couple Huyen Nguyen and Nick Criddle welcomed New Year’s identical twins born in different years: the oldest in 2016, and the other, minutes later, in 2017.

Baby James came into the world Dec. 31 at 11:59 p.m., while younger brother Matthew arrived Jan. 1 at 12:01, making him the first baby born in the state in the new year, officials at Davis Hospital and Medical Center told ABC Salt Lake City affiliate KTVX-TV.

Born in Layton, Utah, James weighed 5 pounds and Matthew was 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

The boys are the first children for Nguyen, 36, but numbers three and four for Criddle, 34, who has two daughters, Kaitlyn, 13, and Michelle, 11, from a previous marriage.

“Both of us are really happy,” Criddle told ABC News Monday. “It was a surprise, definitely.”

Nguyen and Criddle originally had a caesarean section scheduled for Jan. 11, but had to go in earlier because of medical complications, Criddle said.

The procedure began at 11:40 p.m. on New Year’s Eve.

“It wasn’t anything we tried to plan, but it’s a fun story,” Criddle said.

Source:: ABC News Radio Health