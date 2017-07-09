Parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard deliver petition as court hearing looms

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images(LONDON) — The day before their case is due to be heard at the High Court in London, the parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard said on Sunday that their infant son “deserves a chance” to be taken to the United States for an experimental treatment that could potentially improve his condition.

Flanked by supporters of their cause, Connie Yates and Chris Gard spoke outside London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been kept since November.

The parents delivered a petition signed by more than 350,000 supporters urging officials to allow their 11-month-old son to be taken to the United States.

Yates said there are seven doctors who support the trip, saying that there is a 10 percent chance the experimental treatment will work for Charlie. “And we feel that that’s a chance worth taking,” Yates said, adding that they have been fighting for this opportunity since their son arrived at the hospital.

The public appearance by Charlie’s parents precedes a highly anticipated court hearing scheduled for Monday that will determine whether an experimental treatment will indeed be permitted.

The infant boy is battling mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects the child’s energy production and respiration, according to …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health