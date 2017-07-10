Parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard arrive for UK court hearing that could determine his fate

Tolga Akmen/Getty Images(LONDON) — The parents of terminally ill baby Charlie Gard arrived at the U.K.’s High Court of Justice today for a hearing that was expected to determine his fate.

The highly anticipated court hearing comes a day after Connie Yates and Chris Gard made a public appearance to state that their son “deserves a chance” to be taken to the United States for an experimental treatment that could potentially improve his condition.

The 11-month-old boy is battling mitochondrial depletion syndrome, a rare genetic disease that affects his energy production and respiration, and the court was expected to decide whether the wishes of Charlie’s parents to pursue an experimental treatment will be granted.

Flanked by supporters of their cause, Yates and Gard spoke Sunday outside London’s Great Ormond Street Hospital, where Charlie has been kept since November.

They delivered a petition signed by more than 350,000 supporters urging officials to allow their son to be taken to the United States.

“There are now seven doctors supporting us from all over the world — from Italy, from America, from England as well — and they think that [experimental treatment] has a chance, you know, up to 10 percent chance of working for Charlie, and …read more

