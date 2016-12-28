Parents of Girls With Microcephaly Share Joys, Struggles of Family Life

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — From the very beginning, Scott and Gwen Hartley from Kansas knew there was something very different about their daughter, Claire.

“Literally she was born and there was a lot of commotion,” Gwen Hartley said.” I remember thinking what’s going on? Why are there so many people in here?”

Moments after giving birth, Hartley’s doctors told her something wasn’t right.

“I said, in true Gwen fashion, ‘well we’ll fix it,’” she said. “I mean, that was my exact words, well we’ll fix it and he’s like I’m not sure you can.”

It took months to get a diagnosis: Microcephaly – a neurological condition in which babies’ heads and brains aren’t fully developed.

“We went and saw specialists,” Scott Hartley said. “They basically told us this is what’s going to happen… she’s going to be in and out of the hospital with pneumonias and she’s going to be sick and you’re going to lose her before she’s a year.”

Claire is now 15 years old. In addition to microcephaly, She suffers from cerebral palsy, scoliosis, dwarfism and partial blindness.

“I mean good grief. They just keep throwing words at you and you’re like okay, what does that mean?” Scott said.

Claire’s case of microcephaly is extreme, but …read more

