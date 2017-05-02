Parents cheer new treatment for rare disease though their children won’t benefit

Tracy and Jennifer Vanhoutan(CHICAGO) — For eight years, Tracy and Jennifer VanHoutan have been working to understand and find a treatment for a rare genetic disorder called Batten disease.

The VanHoutans aren’t scientists or doctors with medical degrees or a laboratory; they’re parents of children diagnosed with the disease. In 2009, the couple’s eldest child, Noah, was diagnosed with Batten disease, a progressive neurological impairment that can leave children with dementia, blind and unable to talk or communicate. A year later, their daughter Laine was also diagnosed with the terminal disease.

“[Doctors] said, ‘Take your children home and enjoy the time you had left with them,'” Tracy VanHoutan said. “That didn’t sit well with us, and we started looking at different avenues.”

The couple founded Noah’s Hope and started working with the Batten Disease Support & Research Association (BDSRA) to help raise money for research that could hopefully lead to a cure or treatment. They traveled to conferences, met with researchers and agreed to fund research before they had much to offer in the way of donations. Tracy VanHoutan even spent years on the BDSRA board.

"The way we look at it is our house is literally on fire — and the kids are

