Pardi in Vegas: Why Jon’s 5th ACM Awards will be the best ever

ABC/Image Group LAJon Pardi has the third top-ten hit of his career with “Dirt on My Boots” right now, on the heels of his first #1, “Head Over Boots.” The California Sunrise singer is also relishing his very first Academy of Country Music Awards nod, though he admits his boots were in the bed when his name was called in the New Male Vocalist category Thursday.

“When I found out I was nominated, I was sleeping, and I woke up to about 30 texts. So you could say it was a good morning,” he laughs.

The Golden State native says the recognition means even more to him, because he stuck to his guns to get here.

“Getting nominated is amazing. It’s a great feeling,” Jon says. “You know, I stuck to being myself and who I wanted to be, and not changing, and to be recognized for that is awesome.”

Though he’s certainly no stranger to the Las Vegas-based show, Jon expects this will be his best trip to Sin City yet.

“I’ve been to the ACMs about five times,” he recalls, “so I’m really looking forward to this one! It’s always a …read more

