Paralyzed Woman Loses 40 Pounds, Gains Confidence

Lauren LaPorta(TEANECK, N.J.) — For Lauren LaPorta it was tough to lose weight.

The 28-year-old high school guidance counselor spends most of her days in a wheelchair after a diving accident in 2000 left her with a severe spinal cord injury and an initial diagnosis as quadriplegic.

On that day 17 years ago, LaPorta had just come home from a middle school swim meet when she was playing with her friends in her backyard swimming pool.

“I’ve dove into a pool a thousand times, but this one particular dive, I slipped … and went directly straight down,” she recalled. “My hands hit the bottom and gave way. Everything just went numb.”

She was only 11 at the time, but the reality of how serious her injury was started to sink in when when doctors told her that she had shattered her C5 vertebrae in the middle of her spinal cord.

And, she said that she started “grasping the meaning behind it” when doctors told her she’d have to learn how to dress herself again, sit up again and how to stand up again.

After a year and intense physical therapy, LaPorta was able to begin moving her limbs again.

