Pair of Vols Agree to Free Agent Deals

After six Vols were drafted over the course of the weekend in Philadelphia, at least two more will get an opportunity as an undrafted free agent.

Defensive end Corey Vereen is joining the New England Patriots, while tight end Jason Croom indicated on Twitter that he’s getting an opportunity with the Buffalo Bills.

All I wanted was an opportunity #BillsMafia — Jason Croom (@j_croom18) April 29, 2017

Proud to announce that our client Corey Vereen @meanvereen has agreed to terms with the New England Patriots! — Logan Brown Sports (@LBSAgent) April 29, 2017

Croom goes to a decent situation in Buffalo, where the Bills have veteran tight end Charles Clay as a starter, but no others tight ends on the roster that caught over 10 passes in 2016. He’ll battle with Nick O’Leary, Blake Annen and converted quarterback Logan Thomas for opportunities to play behind Clay.

After converting from receiver to tight end before his senior season, Croom (6-6, 246) matched his career-best total of 21 catches in 2016, recording 242 yards as he split duties with junior Ethan Wolf.

Vereen (6-2, 250) will get an opportunity to show his versatility in New England’s multiple defense, which features …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider