Pair Of UT Linemen No Longer With Program

With just a couple weeks remaining before the start of spring practice, Tennessee has lost a pair of linemen.

Defensive end Dimarya Mixon and Charles Mosley, who worked with both the O-line and the D-line in 2016, are both still enrolled at the University of Tennessee, but are no longer with the program, a team spokesman confirmed on Tuesday afternoon.

Mixon’s future had been in doubt since he was suspended for the Music City Bowl at the conclusion of the 2016 season.

A late addition to the 2014 signing class, the Mesquite, Tex., native was a rotational player on the defensive line over the course of three seasons. He appeared in 37 games, recording 19 tackles, 3.5 TFLs and one sack during his three-year career. In terms of games appeared in, Mixon would’ve been the most experienced defensive end on the roster heading into his senior year in 2017.

Mosley, who played most of his career on the offensive line but moved to defensive tackle to supplement the depth there in 2016, departs the program having appeared in 16 total games – all on the offensive side of the ball. A highly-touted recruit coming out of Brighton, Tenn., Mosley missed his freshman season following …read more

