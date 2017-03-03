Painful peel: Woman hilariously struggles with removing facial mask

Courtesy of Tiffany and Cari Polzin (BIRCH RUN, Mich.) — A Michigan woman found out that pampering yourself can be painful.

Tiffany Polzin bought a peel-off mask she’d never tried before.

Polzin, who often makes silly Facebook videos with her wife of five months, Cari, asked her friends if they’d like to see her peel off the mask on Facebook Live. Her friends were in.

“We put it on. We had to wait about 25 minutes for it to set,” Polzin, of Birch Run, Michigan, recalled to ABC News. “I had no idea what I was expecting. I had never used a mask with this much adhesiveness.”

Polzin soon found out just how sticky the mask was.

In the Facebook Live video, which has now amassed more than 3 million views, she’s seen ripping off the mask, then falling over in a fit of laughter and pain.

“It felt excruciating, to be honest,” she explained. “I can’t even say [it felt like ripping off] a band aid. It felt like ripping off surgical tape and they didn’t shave the hair on your body before.”

"It didn't stop," Polzin continued, laughing. "I tried slow. At one point, I wanted to quit and just take it off with water

