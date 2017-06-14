Own Your Piece of History or Treasure at The Flea Market

What’s more All-American than hunting for a bargain? You’re sure to find one as part of the 2017 Firecracker Flea Market at the Putnam County Fairgrounds, Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1.

It’s two days of one-of-a-kind crafts and treasures…maybe a piece of history…perhaps that thing you’ve been searching for. Find it during the Firecracker Flea Market featuring more than 50 vendors. It’s Friday and Saturday 8am-8pm both days. Admission is free.

Reserve your booth now for three days of bargain, one-of-a-kind gifts, great food and fun. Booths are available now through PutnamCounty Parks and Recreation. Space is limited so get your booth now. See the booth layouts and prices by calling the Parks and Rec office at 526-8015.

It’s a red, white and blue shopping spectacular…the 2017 Firecracker Flea Market. Friday June 30 and Saturday July 1 at the PutnamCounty Fairgrounds.