OscarsSoWhite Founder Speaks Out on Academy Nominations: “One Year Does Not Make Up for over Eighty Years of Underrepresentation”

April Reign, the activist who launched the #OscarsSoWhite movement, is speaking out about the Academy Award nominees saying a diverse nominations list does not erase, "eighty years of underrepresentation."

Reign, who is a former attorney and the managing editor of BroadwayBlack.com, released a statement this morning offering her thoughts on the 2017 Oscar nominations list. The nominations, in which 35 percent of the acting nominees are people of color, include the likes of Octavia Spencer, Denzel Washington, Mahershala Ali, Barry Jenkins and Joi McMillion, who is the first African-American woman to be recognized by the Academy for editing.

"This year's slate of Oscars nominees highlights that, when given the opportunity, films that reflect the diversity of this country will shine. I am especially encouraged by the nomination of the first Black Cinematographer in Bradford Young for Arrival, and the Adapted Screenplay nominations for Fences, Lion, Hidden Figures, and Moonlight," Reign begins her message. "Nevertheless, one year does not make up for over eighty years of underrepresentation of all genders, sexual orientations, races, abilities, and

