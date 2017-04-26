Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director Jonathan Demme dead at 73

GP Images/WireImage(NEW YORK) — Director Jonathan Demme, whose body of work included rock documentaries, quirky cult classics and Oscar-winning hits, has died. He was 73.

In a statement, Demme’s rep told ABC News that the director died early this morning in New York City, surrounded by his wife and their three children. He died from complications from esophageal cancer. There will be private family funeral. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made to Americans For Immigrant Justice in Miami, FL.

Like many future Oscar winners, Demme got his start working for B-movie king Roger Corman, directing Corman’s 1971 biker movie Angels Hard as They Come. That was followed by other B-movies, such as Caged Heat and Crazy Mama.