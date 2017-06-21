Oscar-winner Daniel Day-Lewis quits acting

Getty Images/Dimitrios Kambouris(LOS ANGELES) — Daniel Day-Lewis, the only actor in history to have won the Best Actor Oscar three times, has decided that he’s giving up his chosen profession.

According to a statement from his rep, Day-Lewis, who scored Academy Awards for the movies My Left Foot, There Will Be Blood and Lincoln, “will no longer be working as an actor.”

The statement adds, “He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.”

Day-Lewis, who was named World’s Greatest Actor by Time magazine in 2012, also received Oscar nominations for the movies Gangs of New York and In the Name of the Father.

His final film, Phantom Thread, will be released December 25, according to Variety. It’s a drama set in the world of high fashion, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, Day-Lewis’ There Will Be Blood director.