Oscar winner Brie Larson: “I still question if I’m a good actor”

ABC/Tyler Golden(LOS ANGELES) — Academy Award-winning actress Brie Larson opened up about her upcoming action film, Free Fire, and reflected on her recent rise to fame in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Wednesday.

In Free Fire, Larson’s character mediates an doomed arms deal between a South African gun merchant and an Irish Republican Army representative. Larson, who plays Justine, attempts to save the deal — and spare lives — as both parties open fire on each other inside the same room.

“This is not like cool, action hero moves,” Larson said. “So that’s what I like about it.”

Larson, who won an Oscar for her performance in Room last year, said the coveted trophy hasn’t helped her confidence.

“At the end of the day, I still question if I’m a good actor, I still question if I am doing enough to help the world,” she said, calling her win “so random.”

“I guess the truth is, for me, no matter what recognition I get, I think I am always going to question myself,” Larson said.

Free Fire opens Friday.

Larson will also play the super-powerful superhero Captain Marvel in a 2019 Marvel Studios movie of the same name.

