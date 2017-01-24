Oscar Nominees React: “What a Morning!”

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”; Dale Robinette/Lionsgate(LOS ANGELES) — Here are some of the reactions from this year’s Oscar nominees, following the nominations announcement Tuesday morning:

Emma Stone, Best Actress nominee, La La Land: “What a morning…The greatest part of life is connecting with people, and I love the deeply talented, kind and passionate people I was lucky enough to work with on this movie. I’m also overjoyed that the movie has connected with audiences in the way it has, and that it’s hopefully bringing a kick in their step to those who watch it. This is beyond any of our wildest imaginings and we can’t wait to celebrate together.”

Ryan Gosling, Best Actor nominee, La La Land: “I’m very grateful to the Academy for recognizing my work in La La Land. It was a true collaboration, so to see everyone else’s wonderful work on the film acknowledged so generously makes it even more special.”