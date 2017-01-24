Oscar Nominations to Be Announced This Morning

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling in “La La Land”; Dale Robinette/Lionsgate(NEW YORK) — The nominations for the 89th Academy Awards will be announced this morning, and one film’s definitely the frontrunner.

La La Land, a modern-day musical starring Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling as a jazz pianist and an aspiring actress, won a record seven Golden Globes earlier this month, including Best Actor and Actress nods, and is expected to pick up nominations in many of the major categories this morning, including Best Original Song.

Moonlight, Fences, Lion, Manchester by the Sea and Hidden Figures are also frontrunners, but the R-rated action comedy Deadpool could also find its way onto the list.

Manchester by the Sea‘s Casey Affleck and Fences‘ Viola Davis also took home acting awards at the Golden Globes and have a good shot at Oscar nods, along with Davis’ Fences co-star and director, Denzel Washington. Annette Bening may be nominated for Best Actress for her role as a single mom trying to raise her son in the ’70s in the film 20th Century Women.

Other films to keep an eye on are Arrival, Hell or High Water, Jackie, Sully, Florence Foster Jenkins and Loving.

Actor Ken Watanabe, actresses …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment