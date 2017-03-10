Orthodontists warn against uptick in DIY teeth straightening

iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — Orthodontists are warning parents and patients of the dangers in the recent trend of at-home teeth straightening techniques, saying that in some cases these do-it-yourself braces can cause irreparable damage to your teeth.

The American Association of Orthodontists (AAO) recently reported that 13 percent of its member orthodontists saw patients who have attempted DIY teeth straightening.

Some common tools used in at-home teeth straightening attempts include rubber bands, dental floss, fishing line, paper clips or other materials, according to the AAO. Recently, videos featuring amateur tutorials on how to straighten your teeth at home have also surged in popularity on social media.

“It’s really a shame when someone comes in after attempting DIY orthodontic treatment and we determine that the damage they’ve done to their teeth is so extensive that teeth cannot be saved,” DeWayne B. McCamish, DDS, MS, the president of the AAO, said in a statement. “By the time a layperson recognizes something is wrong with their teeth, it may not be reversible, even with professional help. The cost of dealing with replacing a lost tooth can easily exceed $20,000 over a lifetime and certainly be much less than ideal.

