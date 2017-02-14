Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

While Tennessee’s entire spring practice schedule has yet to be released, we do now know when the Orange and White Game will be played.

The SEC Network announced on Tuesday all the times and dates of every SEC spring game. Tennessee’s annual spring game, the Orange and White Game, will be played on Saturday, April 22nd and will played at 4 PM Eastern.

The SEC Network and ESPN will televise all 13 (Vanderbilt has elected not to play a spring game) SEC spring games this season, including Tennessee’s Orange and White Game.

Last year, over 67,000 Vol fans showed up for Tennessee’s Orange and White Game. That total was the third-highest total in school history, finishing behind the crowds in 2014 (68,548) and 1986 (73,801). The Orange and White Game has averaged nearly 65,000 fans in attendance since Butch Jones took over as head coach prior to the 2013 season.

The post Orange and White Game Time and Date Announced appeared first on Rocky Top Insider.

…read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider