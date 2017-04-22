Orange And White Game Primer

Orange and White Game
When: Game starts Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m ET. Fan Appreciation Day goes from 1:30-2:30 p.m., with the line to get in forming at 12:30 pm
Where: Neyland Stadium
Broadcast info: TV: SEC Network/WatchESPN Radio: Vol Network
Cost: Free admission and parking
Format: It’ll be offense against defense in scrimmage action, a quarterback contest, a punting contest, the Circle of Life Drill and with a modified scoring system in place:
OFFENSE
Get D+D objective: 1 point
Get 1st down: 1 point
Field goal: 3 points
Touchdown: 7 point
Win 1×1: 1 points
DEFENSE
Get D+D objective: 1 point
Get off field: 1 point
3 and out: 3 points
Takeaway: 7 points
Win 1×1: 1 points
Weather: As of Friday afternoon, Weather.com has a 50% chance of precipitation for Knoxville with a high of 80 and a low of 55 with winds at 12 mpg
Projected starters:
There will be plenty of rotating and there are plenty of players who will be held out because of injury, but here’s an educated guess on who might be getting the first opportunities:
QB: Quinten Dormady/Jarrett Guarantano
RB: John Kelly*/Carlin Fils-Aime
WR: Jauan Jennings
WR: Marquez Callaway
WR: Tyler Byrd
TE: Ethan Wolf
LT: Drew Richmond
LG: Jashon Robertson
C: Ryan Johnson
RG:Venzell Boulware
RT: Trey Smith
Defense:
DE: Darrell Taylor
DE: Jonathan Kongbo*
DT: Kahlil McKenzie*/Alexis Johnson
DT: Quay Picou
OLB: Cortez McDowell
ILB: …read more
Source:: Rocky Top Insider