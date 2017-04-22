Orange And White Game Primer

Orange and White Game

When: Game starts Saturday, April 22 at 4:00 p.m ET. Fan Appreciation Day goes from 1:30-2:30 p.m., with the line to get in forming at 12:30 pm

Where: Neyland Stadium

Broadcast info: TV: SEC Network/WatchESPN Radio: Vol Network

Cost: Free admission and parking

Format: It’ll be offense against defense in scrimmage action, a quarterback contest, a punting contest, the Circle of Life Drill and with a modified scoring system in place:

OFFENSE

Get D+D objective: 1 point

Get 1st down: 1 point

Field goal: 3 points

Touchdown: 7 point

Win 1×1: 1 points

DEFENSE

Get D+D objective: 1 point

Get off field: 1 point

3 and out: 3 points

Takeaway: 7 points

Win 1×1: 1 points

Weather: As of Friday afternoon, Weather.com has a 50% chance of precipitation for Knoxville with a high of 80 and a low of 55 with winds at 12 mpg

Projected starters:

There will be plenty of rotating and there are plenty of players who will be held out because of injury, but here’s an educated guess on who might be getting the first opportunities:

QB: Quinten Dormady/Jarrett Guarantano

RB: John Kelly*/Carlin Fils-Aime

WR: Jauan Jennings

WR: Marquez Callaway

WR: Tyler Byrd

TE: Ethan Wolf

LT: Drew Richmond

LG: Jashon Robertson

C: Ryan Johnson

RG:Venzell Boulware

RT: Trey Smith

Defense:

DE: Darrell Taylor

DE: Jonathan Kongbo*

DT: Kahlil McKenzie*/Alexis Johnson

DT: Quay Picou

OLB: Cortez McDowell

ILB: …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider