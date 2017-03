Oprah Winfrey reconsiders her run for president

(OWN – 2016)(NEW YORK) — Oprah Winfrey says President Donald Trump’s victory has her rethinking whether she could be elected to the White House.

Winfrey, a Hillary Clinton supporter, spoke with financier David Rubenstein in December for an interview for his Bloomberg Television show, which premiered this week.

Winfrey says before Trump’s election she thought that she didn’t have the necessary government experience to run the country but now she thinks differently. The billionaire businessman had never before held public office before his election victory in November.

“Have you ever thought that given the popularity you have, we haven’t broken the glass ceiling yet for women, that you could actually run for president and be elected?” Rubenstein had asked.

“I actually never thought that that was, I never considered the question even a possibility,” said Winfrey. “That’s what I thought. I thought, ‘Oh gee, I don’t have the experience. I don’t know enough. I don’t…’ And now I’m thinking, ‘Oh. Oh.’”

Winfrey also touched on her 25 years hosting a syndicated talk show. She says her ultimate purpose of the show was to let people know that “we really are more alike than we are different.”