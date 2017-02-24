Oprah Winfrey explains why she didn’t want kids: “I am a mother to the world’s children”

Getty Images/Gallo Images(LONDON) — Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has been very open in the past on why she didn’t have any children, and in a new interview with Good Housekeeping UK, she explains that the young women she mentors are like her kids.

Oprah currently mentors 172 girls at the school she supports. She says they use “my home as their home base” and that, she says, is more than enough for the icon.

“It is more rewarding than I would ever have imagined. I was doing this to help them, but it has brought a light to my life that I can’t explain,” she said of the Leadership Academy she champions.

“For me it was perfect, because I didn’t want babies,” she added. “I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! But this is so rewarding.”

She continued, “When people were pressuring me to get married and have children, I knew I was not going to be a person that ever regretted not having them, because I feel like I am a mother to the world’s children. Love knows no …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment