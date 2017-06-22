Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres and Dwayne Johnson make “Most Powerful People” list

OWN – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Industry trade The Hollywood Reporter has released its list of the 100 Most Powerful People in Hollywood, and while many of the names on the list are people working behind the scenes of TV and movies, some familiar names also are present.

Of note, Oprah Winfrey, who was ranked at #22 on last year’s least, jumped all the way to the ninth slot this time, buoyed by her starring role in HBO’s The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks, her role as a contributor on CBS’ 60 Minutes and the recent growth of her OWN network.

Disney companies were well represented on the list as well. Pixar CCO John Lasseter ranked at #17, fueled by the blockbusters Zootopia and Finding Dory, whose star, Ellen DeGeneres, made it to 43. At 18 was Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The studio’s films, like Captain America: Civil Wars, Doctor Strange and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, have grossed more than $11 billion since the first Iron Man feature – starring Robert Downey, Jr., who comes in at #87.

Other famous names include Star Trek Beyond director and Westworld executive producer J.J. Abrams, at #31; Fate of …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment