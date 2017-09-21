Opponent Preview: UMass Minutemen

(Photo via L. Baer-USA TODAY Sports)

Record: 0-4

Conference: Independent

Head Coach: Mark Whipple, 10th season (57-58)

Team Nickname: Minutemen

Location: Hadley, Massachusetts

Leading Passer: Andrew Ford — 90-140, 1,204 yards, 6 TDs, INT

Leading Rusher: Marquis Young — 60 carries, 225 yards, 4 TDs

Leading Receiver: Adam Breneman — 24 receptions, 369 yards

UMass has started this season without a win through four games of the 2017 season. And they aren’t likely to find their first win on Saturday when they travel to Neyland Stadium to take on the Vols.

The Minutemen have a high-powered passing attack, but that’s about it. UMass has a middle-of-the-road pass defense nationally, but that’s about the only major positive for the 0-4 Minutemen as they travel down to Knoxville. Andrew Ford, the UMass quarterback, has a ton of talent and has been impressive to start the season. But UMass has yet to play anyone of note either, so those stats have been built up against the likes of Hawaii, Coastal Carolina, Old Dominion, and Temple.

Tennessee has a potent rushing attack headed up by John Kelly, and UMass has the 103rd-ranked rushing defense in the country. That’s the match-up the Vols need to exploit to run up the score early and get younger player …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider