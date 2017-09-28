Opponent Preview: Georgia Bulldogs

Record: 4-0

Conference: SEC

Head Coach: Kirby Smart, 2nd season (12-5 overall)

Team Nickname: Bulldogs

Location: Athens, GA

Leading Passer: Jake Fromm — 43-of-69, 650 yards, 7 TD, 1 INT

Leading Rusher: Nick Chubb — 59 carries, 371 yards, 6 TD

Leading Receiver: Terry Godwin — 8 catches, 214 yards, 4 TD

The Georgia Bulldogs come into this match-up as a top 10 team in the country. Georgia is riding high off of a 31-3 dismantling of Mississippi State, and freshman quarterback Jake Fromm has looked poised and at ease filling in for sophomore quarterback Jacob Eason.

But this will be Fromm and the Bulldogs’ first SEC road test of the season. And it will be in front of a Checker Neyland crowd looking for something to cheer about after a rough couple of weeks for the Vols.

A lot of the talk will be about Georgia’s offense heading into this game because of their quarterback situation. But the Bulldogs’ defense is as stout as it’s ever been in the series’ history.

Georgia has the fourth overall defense in the SEC right now. They’ve allowed just 269.5 yards per game, and they’re allowing less than 100 yards per game on the ground (97.5 yards per game). They are giving up the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider