Opponent Preview: Florida Gators

(photo via Tony Gutierrez/AP)

Record: 0-1

Conference: SEC

Head Coach: Jim McElwain, 3rd season (19-9)

Team Nickname: Gators

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Leading Passer: Malik Zaire – 9-of-17, 106 yards

Leading Rusher: Mark Thompson – 5 carries, 13 yards

Leading Receiver: Josh Hammond – 3 receptions, 71 yards

The Florida Gators have only played one game this season because their Week 2 match-up with Northern Colorado was canceled due to Hurricane Irma making its way through the state of Florida last weekend. And in that one game, Florida was less than impressive in nearly every aspect.

Florida lost to Michigan 33-17, and the Gators’ offense only scored 3 of those 17 points. The Gators had two interceptions they returned for touchdowns, and they were still blown out by Michigan. The Wolverines piled up 433 yards of offense while Florida managed to gain just 192 total yards on offense, and only 11 of those came on the ground. Florida earned just nine first downs and converted a mere two of their 13 third down attempts.

The big question coming out of Florida’s game against Michigan is how much of their poor offensive performance was on their offense and how much of it was because of Michigan’s stout defense.

Michigan’s defense last season was one …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider