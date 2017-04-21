Opinion: UT Fans Need To Show Patience With Trey Smith

Photo Credit: Will Boling/RTI

When Butch Jones ushered in his 2017 Tennessee football signing class, many names on the list had three, maybe four stars listed beside them.

Only one had the full five.

Trey Smith, an offensive tackle, bowled over enough defenders during his high school career to land at the top of the charts on most recruiting sites, and not just as a lineman, either.

Instead, Smith led the way as the nation’s No. 1 overall prospect on ESPN’s 300, so it’s no surprise that announcement of his recruitment decisions flashed across television screens throughout the offseason.

Schools such as Alabama, Clemson and, yes, Tennessee came calling quickly, and based on Smith’s film, it was for good reason.

As a standout at the University School of Jackson (Tenn.), Smith pancaked defenders on almost a play-by-play basis, and when he wasn’t planting anyone into the ground, he could be seen bulldozing his way to yet another downfield block.

Finally, his decision day came before he was set to enroll early, and in front of a packed house at his alma mater, Smith slapped on a Tennessee cap and declared himself a Volunteer.

After his announcement, Smith was interviewed by The Jackson Sun, and it was in this …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider