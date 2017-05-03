Opinion: Saban’s Extension Complicates Future Coaching Decisions

Quietly, there’s a train of thought that every coach and AD around the SEC, outside of Alabama, has probably had creep into their mind at some point recently.

“Hang on until Nick Saban retires or moves on from Alabama and then we’ll have a shot.”

It’s a defeatist mindset, and not one that anybody will confess to having, but you know it’s pervasive as other programs have watched Saban and the Tide mow down the rest of of the league on a consistent basis for the last decade or so.

It’s at Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and any other West program with division title aspirations. And it crosses over to the East, where programs such as Tennessee, Florida and Georgia know that winning the East might be the realistic ceiling for now while Saban is at his current post. It’s especially tough on Auburn and Tennessee – schools that count themselves as rivals to the Tide and know they will be judged year-in and year-out on their performance against Saban.

New Alabama AD Greg Byrne and the Alabama Board of Trustees smashed that thought and threw it out the window with the stroke of a pen on Tuesday. Alabama locked Saban down to an

