Opinion: Dormady’s On-Field Statement Means More Than Jones’ Comments

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Butch Jones was predictably non-committal about the quarterback competition as the Vols finished up spring practice on Saturday with a weather-shortened Orange and White Game in front of an announced crowd of 35,000 in Neyland Stadium that was forced to head for the exits at halftime.

With very little to gain from naming a starter, or even a leader, in the quarterback battle at this point of the year, Jones kept everything wide open in his comments following the spring game.

“No, the great thing is that every day you get the opportunity to better yourself,” Jones said when asked if any quarterback leaves the spring with an edge in the competition to replace Joshua Dobbs. “I feel comfortable with all of our quarterbacks. I thought they progressed exceptionally well. They just need to continue to do that and compete on a daily basis and not worry about anything else. They don’t need to let clutter or distractions get in the way. They’ll be just fine.”

But on the field, rising junior quarterback Quinten Dormady made a statement of his own.

Dormady was perfect on the day – 10-for-10 for 120 yards and two touchdowns. His passes were on the money …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider