Opinion: CBS is Wrong About Butch Jones

Let me begin by saying I am in no way a Butch Jones apologist. I’m not attempting to make excuses for his shortcomings, nor am I saying he doesn’t deserve criticism. Butch Jones has made mistakes while at Tennessee, and he has earned all the fair critiques he’s received.

With that being said, I’ve noticed that some of both the media and fans alike have been more than a little reactionary to the failures of Jones and the 2016 Vols as of late. And the latest example of this came from a CBS article that claimed Butch Jones isn’t one of the top 50 coaches in college football.

The article in question was written by Tom Fornelli. Back in March, Fornelli claimed Butch Jones had the hottest seat in college football heading into the 2017 season, and I took issue with that claim as well. Now Fornelli is at it again, stating that Butch Jones isn’t one of 50 best coaches among Power-5 schools.

Fornelli’s article ranks the first half of all 65 Power-5 head coaches, and the rankings were determined by a vote of five sportswriters. “We treated it just like we would a top 25 poll,” writes Fornelli, …read more

