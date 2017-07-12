Only One Vol Makes 247Sports All-SEC Team

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

Later this week, all the media members gathered in Hoover, Alabama for SEC Media Days will vote on their All-SEC teams. But the writers over at 247Sports got a jump on the rest of the media down in Alabama and voted on their own All-SEC team this week.

247Sports polled 12 of their writers to compile their all-conference list of players. The list is only their First-Team selections, so there are only 27 players selected for 247Sports’ All-SEC team. And only one Vol was chosen for their All-SEC selections.

Kick return specialist Evan Berry was the only Vol to make 247Sports’ All-SEC team. Berry has been an All-SEC and All-American kick returner for the Vols the last two seasons, amassing 1,264 kick return yards and four touchdowns on just 35 kick returns. That gives him an average of 36.1 yards per kick return over the last two seasons. Berry needs just 178 more yards to pass Willie Gault’s school record of 1,854 kick return yards and just one more score to break his tie with Gault for most kick return touchdowns in Vol history.

But aside from Berry, no other Vol made the cut according to the …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider