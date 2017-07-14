Only Four Vols Selected to Preseason All-SEC Teams

After landing three defenders on the All-SEC First Team last year, Tennessee had only four players overall selected to the All-SEC teams at SEC Media Days this year.

Tennessee had nine players on the SEC Media Days preseason All-SEC teams last year. This year, the Vols only had four players voted onto the teams, and Tennessee has no first-team selections this time.

Offensive lineman Jashon Robertson landed on the second-team offensive line, and Evan Berry was voted as the second-team return specialist (SEC Media Days doesn’t differentiate between punt and kick returners). Wide receiver Jauan Jennings was chosen as a third-team receiver while Trevor Daniel also landed on the third-team as a punter.

The Vols had no first-team selections and no defensive players on any of the All-SEC teams.

Alabama had a record 10 players voted to the All-SEC first team. The top three vote-getters for this year’s All-SEC selections were Minkah Fitzpatrick (Alabama), Calvin Ridley (Alabama) and Derrius Guice (LSU).

Here are the full results with the total amount of votes in parenthesis.

OFFENSE

First-Team

QB Jalen Hurts, Alabama (196)

RB Derrius Guice, LSU (223)

RB Nick Chubb, Georgia (211)

WR Calvin Ridley, Alabama (232) …read more

