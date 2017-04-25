Only 37 percent say Trump should repeal and replace Obamacare (POLL)

ABC News(WASHINGTON) — As President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress gear up for another attempt at repealing and replacing Obamacare, an ABC News/Washington Post poll finds broad public preference for keeping and improving it — including high levels of support for some of its key components.

See PDF with full results here.

Just 37 percent of Americans in the national survey say the Affordable Care Act should be repealed and replaced; 61 percent say it should be kept and fixed instead. Even more broadly, the public, by 79 to 13 percent, says Trump should seek to make the current law work as well as possible, not to make it fail as soon as possible, a strategy he has suggested.

These lopsidedly pro-Obamacare views are far different from the results of an ABC/Post poll in mid-January asking if Americans supported or opposed repealing the ACA: 46 and 47 percent, respectively. That question did not offer “keeping and improving” it as an alternative, and it was asked before the contours of the first, failed effort to repeal the law were known.

Obamacare’s rising fortunes are reflected in support for two key provisions of the law that Republicans have proposed changing in …read more

