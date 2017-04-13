One’s on the Way: Loretta Lynn celebrates 85th birthday with new album due in August

Sony LegacyLoretta Lynn celebrates her 85th birthday this weekend with two sold-out shows at Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium. And as further proof she has no plans to slow down, the Country Music Hall of Famer is also readying a brand new album for release this summer.

Wouldn’t It Be Great will be the third in a series of recordings Loretta’s made at Cash Cabin and it’s produced by the Man in Black’s son John Carter Cash, as well as Loretta’s daughter Patsy Lynn Russell.

The living legend wrote or co-wrote 12 of the project’s songs, and arranged the remaining track: the traditional “Lulie Vars.”

The set includes new compositions like “Ruby’s Stool,” “Ain’t No Time to Go,” and “I’m Dying for Someone to Live For,” as well as new recordings of trademark hits like “Coal Miner’s Daughter” and “Don’t Come Home A’ Drinkin’.”

Loretta previously recorded the title track on her 1993 Honky Tonk Angels album with Dolly Parton and Tammy Wynette.

Here’s the track listing for Wouldn’t It Be Great, which is due August 18:

“Wouldn’t It Be Great”

“Ruby’s Stool”

“I’m Dying for Someone to Live For”

“Another Bridge to Burn”

Source:: ABC News Radio Country